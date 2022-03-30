Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.