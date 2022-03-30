A bare quorum of the Niagara Falls City Council, meeting Wednesday in a special session called by Mayor Robert Restaino, made quick work of an agenda of almost a dozen items.
The meeting lasted just 8 minutes and featured only a few questions from members Traci Bax and David Zajac. Bax, Zajac and Councilman Kenny Tompkins were the only ones present for the meeting.
Council Member Donta Myles, who has been a vocal critic of the mayor’s use of specials meetings because they do not provide for public comment periods, was absent. Council Chairman John Spanbauer, who was reportedly on vacation, was excused from the meeting.
Tompkins chaired the session.
All the items were approved on identical unanimous votes.
The council members OK’d a $235,000 Greenway Commission grant for the restoration of the historic Porter Mansion on Fourth Street. The council had previously passed a resolution supporting an application by the Tatler Historic Preservation Foundation, the owner of the Porter Mansion, to the Greenway Commission.
The grant will be used for renovation of the mansion’s chimneys and dormers and the removal of siding. The Tatler Foundation is looking to turn the mansion into a year-round attraction for visitors to the area.
The council approved spending $14,967.93 to purchase five automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for the Falls Fire Department. The amount was allocated from American Rescue Plan funds.
The city will make some money by selling street millings generated during the 2022 pavings season, for $3.15 per ton to Buffalo Fuel Corp on Packard Road. Buffalo Fuel was the highest of two bidders for the millings.
Lifeguards and recreation aides hired to work at the city’s newly repaired and reopened pools and splash pads will get a pay hike after the council voted to raise their hourly wages. Recreation aides will see their pay go from $9.40 per hour to $13.25 per hour, while the rate for lifeguards will increase from $12.50 pre hour to $15 per hour.
The council also agreed to a further extension of its contract with the SPCA of Niagara for shelter services. The shelter, which is looking to exit its previously long-term agreements for animal control in local municipalities, agreed to continue to service the city until Aug. 31, 2023.
The city has said it is looking for alternatives to relying on the SPCA for animal control.
