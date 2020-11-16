A closely divided Falls City Council approved four memorandums of understanding with the city's public safety unions Monday night that are a linchpin to Mayor Robert Restaino's 2021 city budget proposal.
On a 3-2 vote, with Council Chair Chris Voccio and Member John Spanbauer voting in the negative, city lawmakers Ok'd contract concessions with Falls police and firefighters that are expected to provide the city with what Restaino has pegged as more than half a million dollars in savings.
Council Member Kenny Tompkins praised firefighters for continuing a minimum staffing reduction that was set to expire at the end of 2020.
"The Police Club (which represents uniformed police patrol officers and detectives) has come to us pretty good too," Tompkins said, "This will get us through this year and next year we will need to address real savings."
Council Member Andrew Touma praised the unions and Restaino for coming together to find concessions when "the unions didn't need to yield anything."
"If they didn't yield something, it could be costly," Touma said. "It's not perfect, nothing in government usually is. We appreciate the concessions. We appreciate the work by the administration to put this together."
Spanbauer said he was opposed to the concession pacts because they included contract extensions and one or two percent pay raises. He said the cost of public safety in the city has become too expensive in the last decade.
"It's not good for the taxpayers," Spanbaurer said.
In an email Monday night, Voccio wrote he was not satisfied with the concessions.
"Similar to last year, I was concerned that the words 'deferred' and 'extended' in the agreements could lead to challenges in the future," the email said.
The approval of the contract concessions allowed Restaino to then unveil his 2021 city budget proposal. The mayor told council members that his administration will close a what had been a projected $4.5 million gap in the spending plan with a combination of the concessions from the public safety unions, departmental reorganizations, a modest across the board property tax increase and some non-essential program reductions.
The spending plan also includes the elimination of 22 positions, the addition of six positions, for a net reduction in city employment of 16 positions. Restaino told the council that balancing the budget proposal wasn’t easy.
“The challenge to create a 2021 budget has indeed been difficult,” Restaino said. “Many difficult choices had to be made to provide a sound and reasonable budget to city residents that will continue to provide basic services.”
The proposed 2021 budget totals $94.38 million, more than $586,000 less than the city's 2020 budget.
Restaino said his administration was able to trim $1 million from the city’s 2020 budget through some departmental reorganizations, a reduction in non-essential services and entering into partnerships with other governments and non-profit organizations. Still, with the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the local economy leading to historic drops in virtually every city revenue stream, the mayor said he confronted a significant budget deficit.
He said those challenges delayed the release of the budget, which is ordinarily presented to the City Council by Oct. 15.
“Like so many households and businesses, the city has had a difficult time creating the budget due to unpredictable revenue sources,” Restaino said. “We were unwilling to make Draconian cuts that would negatively impact services or place the full weight on property taxpayers.”
The mayor said a combination of “consolidations and reorganizations” will reduce city spending in 2021 by $3 million. That left the city’s two largest expenditures, for police and fire protection, on the cutting block.
Restaino said his administration considered layoffs in both departments, but determined that would “likely lead to other increased costs.” The city then entered into negotiations with the unions that represent uniformed firefighters and police officers and their command officers and produced the concession agreements that were approved by the council.
The proposed budget will carry what the mayor described as a “modest tax increase” of about 2.47% for both residential and commercial property owners. That will lead to an increase of 63 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation for homestead (residential) properties and an increase of 56 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation for non-homestead (commercial) properties.
The increase will not require an increase in the city’s property tax cap.
The spending plan includes projected tribal gaming revenue. Restaino said the state has indicated it will continue to advance to the city projected proceeds from slot revenue sharing at Seneca Niagara Casino while negotiations on the impasse with the Seneca Nation over the revenue sharing continue.
The mayor told the council his budget reduces the use of casino cash by about half a million dollars and indicated that the budget could create a small surplus for city coffers of about $500,000.
The mayor warned that the budget will cut youth and senior programs but that talks are already underway with third-party not-for profits to fill those gaps. He pointed to an agreement with the Boys & Girls Club to provide summer youth programming as a way to bridge the gaps created by budget cuts.
The mayor praised the work of city department heads and City Administrator Anthony Restaino in what he called "reimagining and redesigning" city government as part of the budgeting process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.