Two years after a pandemic-fueled fiscal crisis, Niagara Falls will likely close out its 2022 fiscal year solidly in the black.
In a briefing to members of the City Council, and with his usual admonition that the figures are, at this point, unaudited, City Controller Daniel Morello said county sales tax revenue, shared with the city, rose by 5.67% in 2022, to over $12 million.
Sales tax collections of $1.128 million in December pushed the city’s yearly total to $12,183,950, a $654,397 increase over 2021 and more than $2 million more than the height of the pandemic in 2020. Under questioning by council members, Morello said two areas seemed to be driving the increase.
“Our online sales tax collections continue to rise, because more people are shopping online,” he explained. “And the (higher) price of gas. Those are the likely causes of the changes (in sales tax collections).”
Morello had told the council members, at a November briefing on tax revenues, that the city was on pace to smash the $12 million mark. The controller previously told the council that sales tax and HRU tax revenues in the first six months of 2022 were “the most we’ve ever collected in every month” from January through May.
It appears the city could close out the 2022 fiscal year with a $4 million budget surplus. The Falls finished the 2021 budget year with a surplus of a little more than $3.5 million.
Morello also told council members that HRU (hotel, restaurant and utility) sales tax collections were significantly up from 2021 totals.
Year-end HRU collections, also subject to audit, totaled $9,402,899, up more than $1.231 million from 2021 totals, a 15.07% increase. The city projected $7.2 million for HRU taxes its 2022 budget.
In November, Morello told the council that HRU collections could “exceed $9 million.”
While the county sales tax and city HRU sales tax collections have dramatically outpaced the last two year’s collections, Morello has also delivered positive news to council members on revenue from the Falls’ parking operations. In an early January briefing, the controller characterized parking operations in the city as having “a good year.”
“(Parking operations revenues) are significantly above budget projections,” Morello told the council.
The city had budgeted parking operations revenue at just $1.9 million for 2022. As of the end of November, those operations had generated an unaudited $3.527 million in revenue, with operations expenses of just $484,844.
That adjusted net parking operations revenue of $3.042 million, creates a surplus of $1.142 million. Parking operations collections for December are expected to further increase that surplus.
The collections showed a striking rebound to roughly pre-pandemic revenue receipts. During the same collection period in 2019, the city took in $3.047 million from parking operations.
A significant drop in tourism-related activity in the city hammered parking operations revenue in 2020 and 2021.
Revenue sharing from the state gaming compact with the Seneca Nation of Indians is also trending upward. The city’s tribal revenue payment, received in November, was $3,149,690, the first time the share has exceeded $3 million since 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.