City confirms death of 20th Street stabbing victim

Photo by RobShotsNiagara Falls police were called Tuesday evening to investigate a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of 20th Street. On Thursday, city officials confirmed that the victim - identified as 49-year-old Thomas Jane Anderson - died as a result of injuries related to the stabbing. The matter is now being investigated as a homicide and Falls police are asking anyone with any information to call the department at 716-286-4553.