City confirms death of 20th Street stabbing victim

A spokesperson for the City of Niagara Falls has confirmed the death of a 49-year-old man who was stabbed near his home in the 600 block of 20th Street Tuesday evening.
A press release issued by Falls Public Information Officer Kristen Cavalleri identified the victim as Thomas Jane Anderson who was stabbed at around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the PIO's office, Anderson was conscious and talking on Tuesday before he was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment for his wounds following the stabbing.
The PIO's office indicated that, on Wednesday, detectives attempted to follow-up with Anderson at the hospital, but he was no longer admitted as a patient at that time.
At around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the city reported that Anderson died while at the emergency room of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. According to the PIO, an autopsy was performed and the death has been ruled a homicide which resulted from the injuries sustained during the stabbing.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the police department's Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553.
