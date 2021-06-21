City announces summer youth programs

The Falls will offer an expand post-pandemic series of summer programs for youth in 2021.
Mayor Robert Restaino announced Friday that the growing group of programs will once again by a joint effort with the Niagara Falls School District and the Falls Boys & Girls Club. The list of available activities includes everything from educational programs to sports, arts, full-day camps, specialty camps, recreational activities and more.
“Last summer we partnered with the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club to provide some late summer programs during the height of the pandemic,” Restaino said at a news conference. “This year, for parents looking to keep their children busy this summer, there are plenty of programs to choose from."
Full program information, including ages/grades, scheduling, location, full program description, and contact information, is available on the city’s website at www.niagarafallsusa.org/residents/youth-services.
"We felt it was important to work to consolidate this information and make it easily accessible for the public’s use," the mayor said. "In the past, many different groups and organizations have operated alone, not knowing or realizing what other programs were available and might crossover with their own. Our hope in consolidating this information was to create one source for all these programs while raising the awareness of the Niagara Falls community and the groups organizing these programs now have a better sense of what other programs are offered and pair well with their own."
The Boys & Girls Club full day summer camp will begin on July 5, while the Niagara Falls Housing Authority summer camp starts a day later on July 6.
The Niagara Falls School District's extended school year will start on July 5, with the high school summer credit recovery program commencing this Monday. The prep summer credit recovery program will also start Monday, June 28 and crew camp will begin July 5.
"We especially appreciate the assistance from our partners, the Niagara Falls City School District and Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club," Restaino said. "Their coordination of the programs with our other great program partners helped bring this together.”
Other school district programs will include the elementary extended learning program (ELP) starting July 12, the extended care for kids in the elementary extended learning program will also start that day. The ENL Summer Program takes place in August.
A heavy does of sports-related activities are also on tap.
Prep/high school summer sports & enrichment camp begins July 6 and Camp Wolverine starts a week later, along with Camp Wolverine Intermediate and Camp Wolverine Junior.
The E-Sports Program kicks-off on July 26.
YMCA and YWCA programs are also part of the mix with Y on the Fly- Liberty, Y on the Fly- 70th Street and YMCA Swimming Lessons. More information on those programs is available online.
Also available for kids interested in sports will be Victory Sports Bins, the PAL Soccer Program, the PAL Tennis Program, Running Club for Teens, and Basketball Skills Practice.
Theatre School Summer Camp, P-Tech, The Connection- Daily Activities, Dancing in the Park, group bike rides, Niagara Falls Ninja Warrior Bootcamp, a two day series of skateboard lessons at the Hyde Park Skate Park and a Family Fun Scavenger Hunt are also on the summer program list.
The Falls library will offer its Tales & Tails program at both the main and LaSalle branches. Summer camps are also set for New Hope Baptist NCCC:
The falls' schools free summer lunches program begins July 5. For information on the county lunch program, turn to page 3A.
