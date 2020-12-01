Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Thomas Licata has announced his retirement from the Niagara Falls Police Department, according to city officials.
A veteran of the department of over 30 years, Licata led the department in 2019 and 2020.
“It has been an incredible opportunity to lead this fine group of law enforcement professionals. I have committed my career to this department and it has been an honor to serve as superintendent,” he said.
Having seen the department change over the years, Licata noted that, “the effort of the men and women that have served this community over the years of my career is unsurpassed by any other law enforcement department. I am proud of their effort and proud to have been able to serve with them.”
Mayor Robert Restaino thanked Licata for his service, “Chief Licata has served this community as a member of the Niagara Falls Police Department for more than 30 years and his contributions to the department and the community are greatly appreciated.”
Deputy Superintendent John Faso will step in immediately to serve as superintendent in the interim while further discussions are underway for the appointment of a new superintendent, according to city officials.
This is a breaking news story, we'll have more information as it becomes available.
