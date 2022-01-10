The sound of low-volume contemporary rhythm and blues music mixed with the ruffles of turning magazine pages and scissors cutting through those pages at “The Nest” at 1702 Pine Ave. in Niagara Falls this weekend.
“Saturday was the first day of Full Circle,” said Dolores Pereira, “we’re excited.” Pereira is co-facilitator of the program, along with Fredia Cowart.
The program is presented by the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative and takes a holistic approach to health care, focused on maintaining and improving physical, mental, spiritual and emotional health.
The first session centered on self-care, it included discussion, a brief meditation session, and the creation of vision boards.
Local students have the ability to spend two Saturday’s per month, for the next six months, exploring several issues critical to teens, having a meal together, and creating multimedia works of art designed to help them develop coping skills and improve self-awareness.
“It was fun and interesting,” said Genesis Cox, a 16-year old student at Niagara Falls High School. “We got to talk to each other. I met a few new people.”
Spaces remain available for the remaining 11 sessions, and students can sign-up, free-of cost, at the link at the end of this article.
The program, which is held on the first and last Saturday of each month from January until June, runs from noon until 3pm.
“I’m happy with the turn-out,” said Pereira, taking a break from instructing the young participants on how to create a visioning board.
The board is made of images taken from magazines, images that the students choose to reflect their goals and aspirations for the year ahead, and life beyond.
After the images are cut out, they are pasted onto a board – traditional style, with Elmer’s glue – to be placed in a spot where the teen will be able to see it throughout the year to remember those goals and celebrate the one’s that have reached.
In addition to art, there’s talk about setting goals and new year’s resolutions too.
“This year I’m going to make varsity,” said Amaya Cowart, a runner, who is looking to make the team at Niagara Falls High School.
“They have clubs for everything,” Cox, referring to what’s available to students at school on weekdays, “this is basically like one of those clubs.”
One goal of the program is to fill the void that youth face on weekends when school is out of session and after-school programs are not available.
“Teens don’t have a lot of opportunity to collaborate in a healthy way,” Cowart said, “I feel there is a need for teens to have space to journey through their feelings, make mistakes and ask questions – to cope with trauma.
Full Circle allows teens to build relationships with other teens in a safe environment,” said Cowart, who holds two Masters in Education Degrees from Niagara University and works at Niagara Falls High School.
Some of the topics to be addressed at future sessions include, drug/alcohol and social media addictions, race relations and community building.
Speakers with expertise in each of the discussion topics will make presentations.
The entire program is scheduled to be held in-person at The Nest, and the group makes masks available to participants. However, back-up plans are in place to take things remote if a virus-surge and/or mandates make it necessary to do so.
In addition to the presentations, the students are able to produce artworks including photography, spoken word, sculptures, collages and paintings.
“Art can be a way to channel strength as well as to deal with stress,” said Pereira, a Falls native who is a graduate of Syracuse University with a Bachelors in Fine Arts.
Another art form the students will gain experience with is screen printing, which is being taught by Carlton Williams, Jr. of TrapNerd Creations.
Nearing the end of the program there will be a Community Showcase to display the works of art created by the program’s participants.
The program is funded in part by an Emerging Philanthropists of Color Grant through the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.
For program registration use: https://forms.gle/Hc8Wscz6CNUv24vE6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.