'Christmas Lights Crawl' in the Falls

The Niagara Beautification Commission is hosting a Christmas Lights Crawl on Saturday. The brand-new event is aimed to provide a COVID-safe family activity and bring the community together this holiday.
The Niagara Beautification Commission has created a Google map of the 2020 Holiday Lights Contest nominees and past winners, available at keepniagarabeautiful.org. The map features over 80 fantastic light displays and will help guide families throughout Niagara Falls to explore some of the finest displays in the city. Families are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines to ensure COVID precautions are followed.
“We know that so many holiday traditions are being limited due to the pandemic and made it a priority to provide people with the much-needed time to connect with each other and make memories,” said Lynne Neveu, chair of the Niagara Beautification Commission.
Houses that wish to be added to the map can contact the Niagara Beautification Commission at Niagara.beautification@gmail.com. A paper map can also be provided, upon request.
The Niagara Beautification Commission is a volunteer led organization focused on engaging residents, businesses, and community leaders in beautification projects throughout the city.
