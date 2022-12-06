The Village of Youngstown will be in a festive mood this Saturday when its Christmas in the Village returns for another season.
Based around the Village Center at 240 Lockport St., it will host from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. a craft show in the gymnasium with craft making taking place in the library. A basket raffle drawing will take place at 3 p.m.
From noon to 3 p.m., free carriage rides will go around the village. The Town of Porter Historical Society Museum will also hold an open house where guests can partake in more crafts, drinks and a raffle.
From 1 to 3 p.m., Santa Claus will be in the Cora Gushee room where he will share a Christmas story with crafts in the community room.
The Youngstown Lions will provide free popcorn and hot dogs during the event. Guests are also encouraged to stop by local shops to see what they have to offer.
More information can be found of the Village of Youngstown Facebook page.
