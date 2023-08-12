Justin Dritschel always had an interest in helping people, but he wanted to do so without the need for drugs or surgery.
“So many people are on a one-track mind to get something done quick, with a pill or surgery,” he said.
For the past nine years, he’s been helping people as a chiropractor, opening his own practice in Niagara Falls in February 2022.
A Niagara Falls native who graduated from Wilson High School, Dritschel went to the University at Buffalo as an undergrad as well as a 3.5-year chiropractor program. Dritschel worked for two different practices in the Miami area before moving back to work at Balanced Living Chiropractic Wellness in Amherst. He worked under others for eight years before starting his own practice last year.
“Now that I’m on my own, I can take care of people the way I want to,” he said.
Chiropractic focuses on the spine and making sure it is aligned to relieve any pain. Alongside spinal adjustments, Dritschel works with y-straps for decompression, drop tables and block techniques.
Most of Dritschel’s customers are the result of his own promotion and activities, including participating in a Rapids bowling league. He has also received help through the Ibero Business Center for online marketing and food traffic from massage therapists.
Dritschel even ran as the Democrat nominee for county coroner last year, losing to Republican Gary Strassburg by 122 votes. His interest came from his knowledge of gross anatomy and dissection, and his psychology background would be a good thing to comfort families.
He also handed out his business cards when doing door-to-door campaigning.
Dritschel’s workspace is in the Naz716 Business & Cultural Center on Williams Road, not far from where he lives now in Niagara Falls. That closeness allows him to see patients every day of the week.
The one-room space the size of a massage therapists office is all he needs since he does his own scheduling, billing and coding as he works to build his practice.
