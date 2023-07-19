An 11-year old girl has been hospitalized after being struck and pinned underneath a vehicle near 36th Street and Ferry Avenue.
Emergency crews responded to the scene around 11:41 a.m. and located a car against a tree with a girl pinned under the car. Firefighters were able to free the girl and she was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Niagara Falls Police Department Traffic Division's Crash Management Unit is currently on scene investigating the crash.
