Gorge incident

Niagara Falls firefighters responded to the area near the elevators to the Cave of the Winds Monday for a report of a woman falling into the gorge.

Emergency personnel are one the scene at Niagara Falls State Park following a woman reportedly jumping into the Niagara Gorge with a 5-year-old child.

A NYS State Parks spokesperson said around 1 p.m. the woman jumped into the gorge, between Terrapin Point and the Cave of the Winds, with her 5-year-old son. 

Emergency crews on scene after woman falls into gorge

State Parks Police and members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department rescued the child, who was transported to a local hospital. A recovery is underway for the woman, according to the spokesperson.

An investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you