Emergency personnel are one the scene at Niagara Falls State Park following a woman reportedly jumping into the Niagara Gorge with a 5-year-old child.
A NYS State Parks spokesperson said around 1 p.m. the woman jumped into the gorge, between Terrapin Point and the Cave of the Winds, with her 5-year-old son.
State Parks Police and members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department rescued the child, who was transported to a local hospital. A recovery is underway for the woman, according to the spokesperson.
An investigation is ongoing.
