Child in critical condition after being struck by SUV in Falls
A 9-year-old boy was sent to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo Tuesday night after he was struck by an SUV on the 600 block of 16th Street.
City officials said Wednesday morning that the boy is currently listed in critical condition with head and internal injuries.
The accident occurred about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. The boy had been playing on the sidewalk when he ran into the street to retrieve a ball directly in the path of the SUV.
The child was taken by an adult at the scene to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and then transferred to Oishei Children’s Hospital.
Niagara Falls Police Crash Management Unit investigators say the 57-year-old driver of the SUV was uninjured and is cooperating in the investigation.
At this time, no charges are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.