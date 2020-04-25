Income-eligible essential workers in New York state can seek a CARES Child Care Scholarship, the Community Child Care Clearinghouse of Niagara announced Friday.
The funding for scholarships comes from the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided New York State with $163.6 million of emergency relief for the child care system. The state is using a portion of the that money to provide free child care for income-eligible essential workers.
According to Angela Burns, deputy assistant at the local child care clearinghouse, essential workers who use a regulated child care provider will receive a scholarship for the cost of care as long as the funding is available. All licensed and regulated providers who are caring for essential workers are eligible to participate.
Anyone who meets the definition of an essential employee and has child care needs can register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLScvxhLCNWoq4koXGsY2QblnTgj8MTB3911ZO9Kw2rgz5ciLrQ/viewform?fbclid=lwAR0junNLjmQD2J9cBcO8RVtshRSxxRg1ijFcVc4trLHowbu2JlOsvVck6fc.
An agent of the child care clearinghouse will contact registrants within one business day to obtain information about their household and child care provider, Burns said.
The child care clearinghouse is an enterprise of Niagara Community Action Program, Inc.
