Members of the Niagara Falls Peacemakers are joining forces with several other local groups and businesses to provide a chicken dinner giveaway on Thursday in the City of Niagara Falls.
The third annual Christmas Chicken Dinner Giveaway is being coordinated sponsored and hosted by the Peacemakers in partnership with Top's Friendly Markets, Terry's Ribs & Fish, Black Reality Unscripted, Capps Autoworld, Freedom Ministries, Love's Embrace, Niagara Falls Housing Authority, and Word of Life Ministries. The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at the Top's Friendly Markets location at 1000 Portage Road in the Falls.
Organizers plan to provide more than 400 dinners to community members as a Christmas Eve gift. The NF Peacemakers, along with their sponsors, will be providing meals to anyone who wants a delicious chicken dinner prepared by Terry's Fish & Ribs. Social distancing rules will be in effect.
"Christmas is a season of giving and caring. Many are experiencing a season of hard times dealing with COVID-19 this year," said former Falls councilman and Peacemaker Ezra Scott, Jr. "We wanted to share a warm meal and some love with the members of our community."
Niagara Falls Peacemakers started in 2018. The Niagara Falls chapter is a sister organization to the Buffalo Peacemakers. All of the Western New York Peacemakers are committed to serving the needs of the people through the pandemic.
Peacemakers President LaCory Edwards thanked the event's partner organizations for making the chicken giveaway possible amid the challenges of COVID-19.
"We are thrilled, even blessed, to present the greatest gift, the gift of giving," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.