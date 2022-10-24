Cheryl Phillips has been promoted to publisher of the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union Sun & Journal.
Phillips had been serving as general manager of both papers and the Tonawanda print site. She will still report to Regional Publisher and CNHI Regional Executive John Celestino, who is now overseeing all four CNHI newspaper operations in New York state as well as CNHI newspapers in North of Boston and New Hampshire.
“Cheryl has worked tirelessly over the years for our newspapers. Her energy and passion for our business is clear to see,” Celestino said. “She has deep institutional knowledge into every crevice of the operation and approaches her job with a winning spirit. Our employees and our communities are fortunate to have Cheryl champion our future.”
Phillips is the first female publisher of the Gazette in almost 40 years. Susan Clark-Johnson served in the roll from 1977 to 1983. Diane Crowe was the publisher of the Lockport Journal until 2015.
“I’m honored to be chosen for this position. I have the privilege of working with many talented individuals delivering critical local journalism to the many communities we serve in Niagara County,” Phillips said. “Through collaboration and support, our communities will continue to have a voice about where we work and live.”
Phillips was raised in the Finger Lakes before making Niagara County her home in 1990. She joined the Union Sun & Journal as a part-time classified clerk in 1991 and six months later joined the composing department. From 2006 to 2011 she was Creative Services manager and led the graphic design and pre-press production departments for Greater Niagara Newspapers. She later ran a regional design hub responsible for page design of all of CNHI’s New York daily newspapers from 2011 to 2015.
For the past several years, Phillips’ focus has been on advertising and audience development. In July of 2021 she was named general manager of the Gazette, Lockport Journal and the weekly Hometown Extra.
Phillips resides in Newfane with her husband, Dana, and three children, Ryan, Carly and Aaliyah, and one granddaughter, Riley.
