WHEATFIELD — Three employees of Avantor were taken to hospital for "precautionary decontamination" after a chemical spill early Wednesday.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office fielded a call about the spilling of 400 gallons of methanol at Avantor, a chemical manufacturing site at 6357 Inducon Drive East, at 1:51 a.m. The spill was contained in the building, the caller said.
First responders from Bergholz Volunteer Fire Company, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station and the county fire coordinator's office secured the scene. Three employees were transported by ambulance to Mount St. Mary's Hospital for evaluation and decontamination. Cleanup companies were slated to come in as first responders headed home later Wednesday morning.
Methanol is a flammable liquid often used as antifreeze, solvent or fuel.
"There are no environmental or personal health risks to the surrounding businesses or residents at this time," the sheriff's office stated in a release about the incident, adding that the spill remains under investigation.
Other agencies involved in the first response were the sheriff's office, the county Hazardous Materials Team, Sanborn Volunteer Fire Company and Tri-Community Ambulance Service.
