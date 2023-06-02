Members of the Tatler Historic Preservation Foundation received a $100,000 check this week for restoration efforts on the Peter A. Porter historic mansion on Fourth Street.
Funds are from a Niagara River Greenway Grant that was awarded to the Tatler group with support from the sponsoring City of Niagara Falls.
“I was pleased to be able to offer greenway grant funding to this project,” said Mayor Robert Restaino who presented the check. “Too many of these wonderful homes have been lost over the years. So much of the cultural and commercial history of Niagara Falls surrounded the Porter Family. It seems fitting that this mansion which sits right on the greenway be restored and preserved for generations to come.”
The Niagara River Greenway grant funding for this project totaled $235,000 and will be used for restoration of the dormers and chimneys and removal of the aluminum siding on the house, which will then be re-painted to resemble its original grandeur.
The Tatler Inc. and the Tatler Historic Preservation Foundation take pride in preserving the home built in 1876 by Peter A. Porter. Porter, part of the Porter Family that once owned Goat Island, was a graduate of Yale University, a lawyer, civic leader, and politician. He was the owner/publisher of Niagara Gazette, owned The Cataract House, and was the President of the Cataract Bank. He was elected to the New York State Assembly and later to the U.S. Congress where he represented this area of Western New York. A great history buff, he founded the Niagara Frontier Historical Society, and was a renowned writer on Western New York history. As a local businessman, Peter played an instrumental role in establishing the Shredded Wheat Company and The Niagara Power Project, serving on the Board of Directors of both projects.
