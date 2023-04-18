YOUNGSTOWN — Efforts to increase the salmon population in the Niagara River and Lake Ontario could get a boost with a new aquaculture project proposed by a local charter boat captain.
Captain Frank Campbell, who is also the sport fishing coordinator for Niagara County, said that years ago, the Niagara River Anglers Association had a tank project where they raised salmon with piped-in water from the river. This allowed them to control variables the fish are exposed to in the open water. The tank used was 8 feet around and 4 feet deep.
The project ran for two years and he considers it a success.
“We hope to take what we learned and expand on that, possibly partnering with Youngstown, the Niagara Anglers and the Niagara River Greenway Commission, to add some tanks to create this opportunity,” Campbell said.
Currently, the Anglers-managed fish pens are located at the North Dock in Youngstown, at the site of the former Williams Marina. Around 1,000 salmon have been penned along different ports of Lake Ontario. The DEC has had fish penned up so they can have better survival rates and be imprinted in the area. Around 1,000 salmon get penned in different ports along Lake Ontario.
The penned fish can only be raised in the spring because that’s when salmon are stocked. If the tanks holding the salmon can be kept in a building maintained at a temperature of at least 50 degrees, they can be raised all year.
At least six tanks would be located in the building at the dock where the fish pens are, which is currently used for storage. When fully grown, the salmon would be released into the river.
A previous attempt of this kind of aquaculture took place 20 years ago when a study was done for Joseph Davis State Park. The plan was eventually rejected by the state.
For the current project, Campbell referenced a Niagara University study from 2010 stating that sport fishing is a $30 million industry in Niagara County. Where Niagara County stands 13 years later is being worked out as the study is currently being updated.
“We have to find ways to maintain or improve that to draw people from all over the place,” Campbell said of the sports fishing industry.
Campbell said the pen project could also present a partner opportunity for Niagara University and Buffalo State to help run the aquaculture facility along with educational opportunities with local schools. Other fish species could also be raised there in the future. He sees this as a win-win for the village.
“You have people down there looking at these fish throughout the year,” Campbell said. “More people coming here fishing is a good thing.”
The Youngstown Village Board of Trustees voiced its support, with Campbell looking to get funding from the Niagara River Greenway Commission. A feasibility study would have to be done to figure out the cost. Whatever funds the Greenway Commission provides would have to have a match, which can also be done through volunteer hours and in-kind services.
