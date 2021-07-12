The Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative has launched the Charlie’s Community Kitchen initiative.
Intended to provide food for body and soul, organizers say this program invites the community to join together for a delicious, nutritious meal while engaging in conversation — because after a year of isolation, we are all looking for new ways to connect with each other.
Charlie’s Community Kitchen will be hosted every Monday afternoon through Aug. 30 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church from 2 to 4 p.m. Forty to 50 hot meals will be provided for the community thanks to Charlie Harris, Leader of Project Green Space, a resident-driven project sponsored by the collaborative.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is located at 140 Rainbow Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14303.
