The Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative will serve up another Charlie’s Community Kitchen event today.
Intended to provide food for body and soul, the program invites the community to join together for a delicious, nutritious meal while engaging in conversation.
Charlie’s Community Kitchen is being hosted every Monday afternoon through Aug. 30 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church from 2 to 4 p.m. At each gathering, 40 to 50 hot meals will be provided for the community for free.
Brian Archie, community integrator with the CHNFC, was pleased with the turnout at the first event on July 12 and said he was looking forward to increased community participation as the summer goes on.
“As gatherings and events start up again, many of us are still struggling,” Archie said. “Many of us still feel lonely, isolated, and anxious. Many of us are dealing with financial repercussions from the pandemic, too. So this initiative is so important right now — giving people easy, free access to nutritious meals, while also providing an opportunity for them to reconnect with each other. It’s good for our minds and bodies.”
The Charlie’s Community Kitchen program is led by Charlie Harris who’s also the leader of Project Green Space, a resident-driven project sponsored by the collaborative.
“Project Green Space is all about building self-sustainability, and in a way, so is the community kitchen,” said Harris. “It’s about the community coming together to help each other, and finding resources they need right in their own backyard. Whether the resources needed are some fresh produce or just a friendly, familiar face to turn to, we can all truly be there for each other as neighbors.”
Reverend Helen Harper of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is glad to be utilizing their recently renovated kitchen for these events.
“We’re looking forward to showing people the capabilities of this kitchen and how it can truly be a way of serving those in our community,” she said. “Coming together for a meal is such a special opportunity, and it’s going to be great to see meaningful friendships begin to form among those who may have once been strangers.”
