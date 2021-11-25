Deposits 4 Food recently made its annual holiday donations to four Niagara County food pantries, just in time for the holidays.
Checks totaling $3,000 were presented to Community Missions and Heart, Love and Soul of Niagara Falls on Wednesday by D4F founder Angelo Sarkees. Checks were previous given to Wilson Food Pantry and Care & Share Pantry of Ransomville. Funds were procured from D4F’s collection of returnable containers and scrap metal over the past two months. During this period, D4F collected its millionth returnable container! These donations bring the initiative’s total to more than $95,000 to the four pantries since its inception in 2013.
Sarkees would like to thank the local businesses that have provided collection material and support, including Collision Enterprises, Brickyard/BBC, Carmelo's Coat of Arms, DiMino's Tops Lewiston, Guido's Upholstering, Apple Granny’s, Stone House, Griffon Pub, Ontario House Youngstown (the Stone Jug), Griffon Pub, and Somewhere. He would also like to acknowledge the numerous family and friends who donate empty containers and scrap.
He would like to extend special appreciation to Doug Adamson and the crew at Porter Empty Return Center in Ransomville, where the returns are processed.
Sarkees would like to encourage everyone to support the local pantries during the holiday season and all year. Sarkees can be reached by e-mail at sarkeesa@yahoo.com for anyone looking to contribute to his future collections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.