Falls Police Traffic Division investigators say that a 12-year-old boy, injured in a July 4 crash on a motor bike, is being treated in the intensive care unit at Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo.
The boy was rushed there Saturday night after the Traffic Division’s Crash Management Unit responded just before 7 p.m. to the 9100 block of Griffon Avenue to investigate a mini bike crash.
Witnesses said the boy was operating a Coleman ct100u mini bike and traveling east on Griffon Avenue when he struck a legally parked and unoccupied vehicle on the south side of the road. Investigators said the boy suffered “serious head injuries and broken bones.”
The Crash Management team said its investigation of the crash is continuing.
Traffic Division Capt. Angela Munn said state law bars mini bikes from being operated in “any street, highway, parking lot, sidewalk or other area that allows public motor vehicle traffic.”
Crash Management investigators are also continuing their probe of a fatal crash in the early morning hours of July 4.
The grinding crash that left one woman dead and three others hospitalized saw a 2009 Dodge Avenger slam into a home at Porter Road and Hyde Park Boulevard on Saturday.
Investigators said the Dodge Avenger was traveling west on Porter Road and continued straight across Hyde Park Boulevard, striking the front porch of a house in the 2000 block of the boulevard. The impact left a 27-year-old Falls woman, who had been sitting in the rear passenger side seat of the vehicle severely injured.
The woman was rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.
The 24-year-old driver of the vehicle, also a Falls resident, was extricated by Falls firefighters and transported by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center for treatment. She remains hospitalized in good condition.
A female front seat passenger also remains hospitalized at ECMC in fair condition. A female rear drover’s side passenger has been released from ECMC.
“We are still working on this investigation,” Munn said. “And charges are pending.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.