A former aide to state Sen. Rob Ortt and an employee of the North Tonawanda School District will not face harassment charges — at this time — following their encounter with four juveniles on Spruce Street in North Tonawanda Sunday night.
North Tonawanda Police detectives said Tuesday that they were prepared to place four counts each of violation harassment against the Ortt aide, who has been identified as Robert W. Welch, and the unidentified school district employee, but were unable to do that when the parents of the juveniles became uncooperative with investigators.
"At this point none of the parents will cooperate any further with the investigation and have refused to sign charging documents, as required by law for violations. They all are seeking representation from attorneys," North Tonawanda Police Capt. Thomas Krantz said in a statement. "No charges have been placed against either of the adult parties and no names are being released by the police department unless they are charged."
Welch's identity became known when Ortt confirmed, on Monday, that his aide had resigned after cell phone video of the incident was posted on social media.
Debra Bundt, secretary to North Tonawanda Schools Superintendent Gregory Woytila, told the Gazette that the district employee was being put on administrative leave pending an investigation. She declined to identify the woman who can be heard in the background of the video of the incident, saying she works for the North Tonawanda schools.
"As this is a personnel matter that is currently under an investigation, I am not at liberty to confirm or deny any staffer's name you may have," Bundt said.
Ortt, in a statement released to news media, said, "The employee in question submitted his resignation (Monday) and I accepted it. Beyond our official duties, I hold myself and my staff to the highest standards of professionalism and conduct. The employee's actions in these videos did not meet those standards."
Welch was the executive assistant to the North Tonawanda mayor from 2010 to 2016. Ortt served as mayor from 2010 to 2014.
He joined Ortt's state Senate staff in 2016 as director of constituent relations.
North Tonawanda police said their investigation showed that at around 7:18 p.m. Sunday, "an altercation occurred near Spruce School in North Tonawanda involving two adults (male and female) and four juveniles (two males and two females)."
According to police investigators, the juveniles said they were "accosted by the adults after they accidentally kicked a lawn sign." The juveniles, whose ages were not released, said the adults hurled racial slurs at them.
"They explained that they had been followed and yelled at with vulgarities and racial slurs on two separate occasions while walking to and from (a convenience store) on East Robinson and Division streets," Krantz said.
During the first incident, Krantz said, a man, in his car, identified as Welch, followed the juveniles, "driving slowly as he yelled at (them) on Spruce Street."
In the second incident, about 20 minutes later on Courtside Drive, the detective captain said the man and a woman got out of their vehicle and confronted the juveniles. Krantz said each incident lasted less than three minutes and each was recorded by the children.
North Tonawanda Police patrol officers responded after the second incident and spoke to both the juveniles and the adults, but, according to Krantz, "did not feel they had enough to make an arrest and filed an incident report for further follow up if necessary."
The detective captain said on Monday afternoon, after video of the incident was posted on social media, detectives launched an investigation.
Detectives said they spoke with neighbors who heard and saw the juveniles in the area and confirmed that "there was a lot of screaming between the adults and the juveniles." Additional video depicting the altercations was also obtained by the investigators.
Krantz said the evidence supported charging the two adults with second-degree harassment, a criminal violation. However, he said the investigation did not reveal anything that supported the allegations of racial slurs being used.
"We know that it sounds like the male party uses the derogatory term (for a Latin person) in one of the videos posted online," Krantz said. "There are two separate recordings of that incident; one from one of the juveniles' (cell phones) and one from a dash cam video in the male’s car. You can clearly hear the male on the audio from the dash cam video yell, “You (expletive) bitch” and not “(expletive racial slur)."
Krantz said the investigation did not find evidence of any physical contact between any of the adults and the juveniles.
