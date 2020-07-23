Police say they are sorting through the chaos surrounding a two-car crash in the 900 block of 24th Street late Wednesday night.
Patrol officers said the trouble started around 11 p.m. at a gas station on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The occupants of a black SUV became involved in an argument with a male in a grey car.
“That argument led to a chase between the two vehicles,” Criminal Investigation Division Detective Capt. Michael Trane said.
The chase ended without incident, but the driver of the black SUV told investigators when she drove to her home, she spotted the grey car and a white pickup truck waiting there.
“They headed westbound from the LaSalle neighborhood,” Trane said. “And got to the 900 block of 24th Street where the SUV and car crashed.”
The grinding collision flipped the SUV on to its roof and left the grey car badly damaged.
“At that point, people got out of their vehicles and started fighting,” Trane said.
The occupants of the SUV told police that shots had been fired at them during the chase.
“There were reports of gunfire, but we don’t have evidence of that,” Trane said.
Investigators with the Falls Police Department’s Crash Management Team and detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are coordinating the investigation of the crash and the related incidents.
“I anticipate charges,” Trane said.
The driver of the white pickup truck was taken into custody on an outstanding domestic violence warrant.
