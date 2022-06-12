Representatives of chambers of commerce across New York were joined by Rep. Brian Higgins, (NY 26, D-Buffalo) in a virtual press conference last week to bolster support for a bill to reauthorize a federal assault weapons ban. The original national ban on assault weapons ran out in 2004 and has not been reinstated.
Speakers included Dottie Gallagher, CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, John Ravitz of the Business Council of Westchester, as well as Heather Briccetti , president of the Business Council of New York State. The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce and Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce were also noted to be supporters of the legislation.
Higgins and business leaders cited information regarding the steep incline of mass shootings in the almost 20-years since the ban expired. According to Higgins, the number of mass shootings increased by 183% and mass shooting deaths increased by 293%.
Higgins noted Aaron Salter Jr., a retired Buffalo policeman, was killed in the Buffalo mass shooting while working as a security guard.
“He was a good man with a gun,” Higgins said. “He prevented others from being killed, but he was helpless against an 18-year old with a depraved mind and depraved heart, because he had an automatic weapon.
“This assault weapon ban is not ideological, it’s common-sensical.”
Gallagher said that Buffalo Niagara Partnership and the supporting regional chambers were, “stepping out of our traditional advocacy role in response to the racist mass shooting at Tops supermarket in Buffalo on May 14.”
Gallagher said she called Briccetti the day after the tragedy about doing something in response. From that discussion came the idea of a coalition. Gallagher said that the time to add a new voice to the discussion was now.
Briccetti also attended the virtual conference.
“I’m here because in many instances, mass shootings occur in the workplace,” Briccetti said. “There is no reason for non-military personnel to have access to military-grade weapons that have the ability to inflict the degree of damage that these weapons do.”
Both women also noted that discussion on gun-rights should be centered around “community rights” rather than those of the individual.
“This is about the ability for people to be free in the workplace,” Briccetti said. “To be free in their lives. To go to the grocery shop. Go to school. We’re not free if we take no action.”
The bill if passed bans the sale, manufacture, transfer and import assault weapons, but owners may keep their weapons. It would also require a background check on any sale, trade or gift of assault weapons.
“Through the COVID we have seen now what a fear of violence does to people wanting to go back to work,” Briccetti said. “It’s a different context, but it’s really important. Getting people to feel comfortable in the workplace – and retail settings – is very important. That people feel safe. This is something that’s not a heavy lift to ask for an assault weapons ban at the federal level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.