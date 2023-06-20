The in-development Center for Kashmir has received more funding from the Cataract Tourism Fund.
The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved $300,000 in grant funding for the museum taking shape at 650 Park Place.
As described a letter sent to the IDA, the center has a funding shortfall of $1.1 million, having already raised more than $2 million through private donations across the county. It had previously been awarded $273,000 through the Cataract fund and $1 million from Empire State Development.
The $5 million Center for Kashmir will be the world’s first museum dedicated to the South Asian region of Kashmir, currently divided between India, Pakistan and China. It will feature various artifacts collected by the Kashmiri diaspora to showcase the region’s culture.
Ongoing work includes general construction, plumbing, electrical and mechanical work and is nearing completion.
Its next phase of construction involves finishing work such as paint, wood flooring, wall tile, guard rails, and general fixtures, which will be finalized within the last quarter of 2023. The artifacts for display will be brought to the site after that, with a projected opening of September 2024.
The Cataract Tourism Fund gives out funding to tourism endeavors revitalizing the downtown Niagara Falls area.
