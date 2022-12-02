The city has so far spent more than $44,000 on legal services related to the possible acquisition of private land needed for the proposed $150 million “event campus” known as Centennial Park.
Officials confirmed, that through Sept. 30, the city has been billed $44,274 by Hodgson Russ, the Buffalo law firm hired by Mayor Robert Restaino’s administration to guide the city through an ongoing eminent domain proceeding involving 12 acres of South End land being eyed for the Centennial Park project.
The Niagara Gazette obtained, through a formal request made in June under New York’s Freedom of Information Law, copies of the law firm’s legal bills to the city. Descriptions of all work performed by Hodgson Russ associates were redacted, meaning blacked out, by the city’s legal department.
In an interview this week, Restaino said the redactions were made for two reasons: the documents contained information that could potentially impact ongoing negotiations over the land in question or language that was covered under one of the exemptions under the state’s FOI law — attorney-client privilege.
Restaino said associates from Hodgson Russ have performed a variety of duties while representing the city throughout the ongoing eminent domain process, including holding several meetings and discussions with representatives from Niagara Falls Redevelopment, the private company that currently owns the property the city wants for the Centennial Park project.
“The nature of those meetings and those discussions are many times outlined in the bills,” he said. “Those continue to be attorney-client privilege and, in fact, some of the information would be relevant to what were then ongoing negotiations.”
Paul Wolf, an attorney who serves as president of the New York Coalition for Open Government, a non-profit group that advocates for greater transparency among municipal governments and public agencies in Western New York and across the state, disagreed with the city’s legal reasoning for the redactions.
Citing state law and previous court rulings involving similar matters, Wolf said the “attorney-client privilege” exemption does not allow local governments like the City of Niagara Falls “blanket” coverage for withholding the release of information related to legal billing.
“Some things on their bill can be redacted but not everything,” he said.
The city received four separate invoices for June, July, August and September. The bulk of the fees — totaling $33,416.50 — came Sept. 30 and covered bills for work performed during the month of August. A total of eight Hodgson Russ associates were paid for services by the city at rates ranging from $110 to $490 per hour.
In addition, the bills show two of the firm’s attorneys — Joel Terragnoli and Joseph Tantillo — billed the city a total of $60.88 for travel expenses, including mileage, parking, travel and tolls, for a client meeting on June 14 and for a June 29 public hearing related to the eminent domain process.
Copies of the legal bills also show the city was billed $6,000 by the law firm in May for an appraisal of the 12-acre site that was performed by Emminger Newton Pigeon & Magyar, a real estate company in Buffalo.
City Council Chairman John Spanbauer said he believes taxpayers should know what they are getting for their money in terms of legal services, however, he acknowledged that there instances where information cannot be made public because it is “sensitive” in nature and relates to ongoing discussions about items still be negotiated, such as the purchase price for NFR’s land.
Spanbauer also noted that Hodgson Russ played a significant role in a recent environmental assessment of the project and the property, which included a traffic study. He said he actually thought the bill for their services would be higher by now.
“If that’s all included in these fees, I’m surprised it’s that low,” Spanbauer said.
As for the entire effort to secure the land, Spanbauer agrees with Restaino that Centennial Park will be worth the city’s investment because the events campus — which would include an events center, an adventure course and space for other indoor and outdoor activities — has the potential to extend the local tourism season by providing another attraction downtown for residents and visitors alike.
“This is a huge investment for the city,” Spanbauer said.
