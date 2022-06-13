The Falls City Council has set a public hearing on the possible acquisition of property in the South End that would be used for the proposed Centennial Park project.
The property is currently owned by Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR).
The resolution authorizing the hearing was approved on a 3 to 0 vote at a special council meeting late Monday afternoon. It was one of 35 items on the meeting agenda submitted by Mayor Robert Restaino.
Council Chair John Spanbauer and Members Kenny Tompkins and Traci Bax voted in favor of the resolution. Members Donta Myles and David Zajac were not present at the meeting.
Myles has protested the special meetings by boycotting them. Spanbauer said Zajac had been "excused" from attending.
The public hearing, which will be held June 29 at 6 p.m., will "inform the public of the City Council’s proposal to take, by eminent domain, all the real property located at 907 Falls Street and a Portion of (a) Property along John Daly Memorial Parkway."
Eminent domain refers to the right a government or its representative to take private property for public use, as long as the land owner is fairly compensated,.
The city is looking to acquire the properties as part of the Centennial Park project, a planned events center and campus that Restaino has described as "a new gateway to the city of Niagara Falls."
The Centennial Park campus is expected to consist of several structures that could be used for sporting events or concerts. It is currently a collection of vacant properties, bordered by John Daly Boulevard and Falls Street and directly across from the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino.
A preliminary design of the campus, by Robert Stark and Antonino Borgese of CJS Architects, depicts an arena for sporting and entertainment events and a splash pad which could be converted into a skating rink in winter months. The plan also calls for a parking ramp with exterior walls that could be used for rock climbing.
The rooftop of the ramp would double as a location for concerts or movie screenings. The campus would be expected to attract both tourists and Falls residents.
“The idea is that people who live anywhere in the city could come to this central place,” Borgese said.
Restaino said the idea for Centennial Park came from research by the Niagara Global Tourism Institute.
“In that report, these are the kinds of things they talk about,” Restaino said in October when he unveiled the project. “Specifically, they talk about the need for an expanded event and conference center."
The beginning of an eminent domain proceeding might suggest that Falls officials and representatives of NFR have hit a logjam in negotiations for the city to purchase the properties. Restainio says that's not the case case.
"I thinks this will keep us on track," Restaino said after the council action. "We are having ongoing negotiations. We exchanged multiple messages (with NFR) today."
Spanbauer said he and Bax had also met recently with NFR representatives to discuss the property acquisitions.
