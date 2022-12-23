More than a dozen Niagara Falls residents expressed concerns during a public hearing on Thursday about the city’s plan to invest $150 million in an “events campus” project known as Centennial Park.
More than 40 people attended the hearing inside Niagara Falls City Hall, which featured a total of 17 speakers.
Several speakers objected to a proposal to borrow against the city’s future allotment of federal Community Development Block Grant funds to pay for the land where the Centennial Park project would be located.
Others objected to the project itself, questioning how the cash-strapped city could afford to build, maintain and operate a $150 million “events campus” when it can barely keep up with the infrastructure needs it has now.
“There are so many more things that $150 million could be spent on than a park,” said local bed and breakfast owner Cherrish Beals.
The most vocal opposition came from members of the city’s African American community, including Niagara Falls NCAAP President Shirley Hamilton, who questioned how the location of the proposed park and the activities planned for it would benefit all residents in the city.
Hamilton said her organization strongly objects to the Centennial Park plan because it will pull federal funds away from residents and from housing development and other citywide needs.
“We deserve to have projects, input and funding that meet our needs,” Hamilton said.
The city’s community development department, under the direction of the Restaino administration, held Thursday’s hearing to solicit public input on its plan to enter into a federal loan to obtain the money needed to purchase, through eminent domain, 12 acres of land owned from the private firm Niagara Falls Redevelopment as the future site of Centennial Park.
Under the federal loan program, the city can borrow up to $9.9 million and pay it back, with interest, using a portion of its annual allotment of Community Development Block Grant funds over a period of 20 years.
City officials have not disclosed a specific amount that would be borrowed, suggesting the true cost of the land purchase has yet to be determined.
In advance of Thursday’s hearing, the community development department outlined two possible scenarios: borrowing to the limit, which, at 7.5% interest, would cost $975,044 to repay over 20 years, or borrowing half that amount, $4.95 million, which would cost $478,522 each year over the same 20-year time period.
Jarrett Steffen, one of the residents who spoke during Thursday’s hearing, said multiplying those annual repayment numbers by 20 would result in residents losing between $9.6 million and $19 million in CDBG over a period of two decades. He noted that, so far, city officials have not explained how they plan to recoup that money.
“It runs the risk of being another bungled silver bullet project by city officials who will not face the consequences,” he said.
Bob Belton, a resident of 21st Street, described the city’s plan in one word: Immoral.
“You’re going to take $9 million of future money, supposedly to fight poverty and build affordable homes, and use it for eminent domain to kick out the land owners on East Falls Street? That’s immoral,” Belton said.
Restaino did not attend Thursday’s hearing. Former city council Chairman John Spanbauer and Vincent Cauley, the man who this month assumed the council seat that Spanbauer vacated after stepping down due to personal reasons, both attended the session.
Spanbauer, who has supported the Centennial Park project throughout the ongoing eminent domain process involving NFR, said he believes there may be a way to decrease the amount of the federal loan needed to buy the land. He also said he’s hopeful the council will be able develop a plan for replacing CDBG funds that would be lost as a result of any sized loan agreement.
Spanbauer said he does believe Centennial Park will result in an overall benefit to the city as it has the potential, as an events campus featuring an arena and other amenities, to extend the tourism season and increase the length of stay at hotels in downtown Niagara Falls.
“Centennial Park could be the catalyst that the city has been talking about for years and years,” he said.
Councilman Donta Myles also attended Thursday’s hearing and he said that while the concept may make some sense, he can’t support the project because he has too many lingering financial questions about it. He said he has yet to receive any firm numbers from the administration about what it might cost taxpayers to maintain or operate the facility if it ever does get built.
“Whose going to be fiscally responsible for the building of this $150 million project?” he said.
In order to obtain a federal loan using a portion of future CDBG revenues, the city’s community development department must obtain approval from members of the city council to amend the department’s current four-year spending plan.
Community Development Director Clifford Scott said comments made during Thursday’s hearing will be forwarded to council members for consideration in advance of a vote on the proposed spending plan amendment.
Approval of the amended spending plan would clear the way for the city to enter into a federal loan to cover the cost of acquiring NFR’s land for Centennial Park.
No date has been set for a council vote on the proposed spending plan amendment.
