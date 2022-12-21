Four out of five Niagara Falls lawmakers have officially endorsed Mayor Robert Restaino’s plan to build a $150 million “events campus” known as Centennial Park.
It remains to be seen whether they’ll support the proposed mechanism for financing the purchase of the land needed for the project.
That proposal would involve the city entering into a federal loan to be repaid over a 20-year-period using a portion of the city’s annual allotment of funds under the Community Development Block Grant program.
The loan concept will be the subject of a public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday inside council chambers at Niagara Falls City Hall, 745 Main St.
Outgoing Council Chairman John Spanbauer, who presided over his final council meeting last week, said he intends to attend the hearing and wants to hear what residents have to say.
He’s not against the idea of the city entering into a loan but said he would like more details about the potential cost of the property and how the administration intends to make up for lost CDBG dollars.
“I support the concept at this point,” Spanbauer said.
Spanbauer said the proposed loan is not a new idea, noting that in the past four years, 51 other communities have borrowed against CDBG funds to finance projects in their area. He said it may also be possible for the city to repay the loan quicker than 20 years.
Spanbauer joined fellow city Republican lawmakers Traci Bax, David Zajac and Ken Tompkins last week in approving a resolution submitted by Tompkins that endorsed the continued development of Centennial Park and committed the council to doing “all that it can to bring the project to a successful conclusion.”
In casting his vote in favor of the resolution, Spanbauer described it as a “great resolution for moving the city forward.”
During an interview on Tuesday, he said that while there are still many details to be ironed out and some level of risk involved, overall he views Centennial Park as a project that would offer economic and recreational benefits to residents while helping to extend the length of the city’s tourism season.
“I would rather see us think big,” Spanbauer said.
Democratic Councilman Donta Myles cast the lone vote against the Centennial Park resolution.
On Tuesday, Myles said he has been told that the federal loan could cost the city more than 40 percent of its Community Development Block Grant funding each year for the next 20 years. Those dollars, he said, could be used to cover costs associated with housing demolitions and other programs in other parts of the city.
Myles said he still does not know what sort of estimate the city is looking at in terms of the potential actual cost for acquiring the land for Centennial Park. In addition, he said, he has not received “any real answers” to what he views as important financial questions, including where will the $150 million come from to build the park and how much will it cost the city to run and maintain the facility if it is ever built.
“The only real answer they have is that it will pretty much be on the back of the city. Niagara Falls will be responsible for all those financial issues.”
At this stage, Myles said he believes the project “wreaks of a bad choice.”
“If this is such a great project, how come you don’t see investors jumping out of the seams to try to be a part of it?” he said.
The council’s endorsement is the latest step in the advancement of the project which started with Restaino’s Oct. 12, 2021 announcement about his administration’s plans to pursue the development of a “year-round campus capable of hosting multiple events” that would feature an indoor arena, an outdoor amphitheater, an ice-skating rink, an outdoor adventure course and a multi-level parking ramp.
The city later hired the engineering firm Wendel to conduct a traffic study and environmental review of the property and is now involved in a process that could lead to the acquisition, through eminent domain, of 12 acres of property off John B. Daly Boulevard that is currently owned by the private firm Niagara Falls Redevelopment.
So far, city officials have not released a copy of an appraisal nor have they disclosed any estimates of what it might cost the city to acquire the property.
Under the federal loan program, the city could borrow up to $9.9 million, although Restaino has said that he does not believe the final cost of the land will be that much.
Two scenarios were included in a notice advertising Thursday’s public hearing.
The first indicated that the city would, if it borrowed to the $9.9 million limit, be expected to repay the debt, with 7.5% interest, using a portion of its annual community development block grant funds at a cost of $957,044 per year for 20 years.
Another scenario spelled out in a notice referenced a potential loan amount of $4.95 million. A loan that size would involve an estimated annual repayment of $478,522 in community development funds for 20 years, according to the notice.
The actual amount to be borrowed would be determined following an “award” by the courts for the purchase of the property as part of the ongoing eminent domain process.
