The U.S. Census Bureau has begun making in-person visits to households in Erie and Niagara counties that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.
Non-response follow-up is one of the ways the Census Bureau attempts to meet its goal of counting everyone once, only once and in the right place. Other efforts currently underway include emailing households in low-responding areas to encourage them to respond to the census
Census officials are also working in partnership with local organizations to host questionnaire assistance events in public places to share information and allow residents to complete the census on the spot
The current self-response rate in New York is 59.1%.
All census results are now expected to be collected by Sept. 30.
Households can still respond now by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020.
