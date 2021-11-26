He is a 10-month-old Newfoundland lab, who by almost any measure is one lucky dog this Thanksgiving.
Rescued from the SPCA of Niagara shelter, the black bundle of fur has been named after Hockey Hall of Fame play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret, adopted by the Buffalo Sabres as their team mascot for this season and is being trained to become a veteran's service dog at the Niagara County Correctional Facility as part of the WNY Heroes Paws for Heroes program.
"This dog loves a camera in his face," said WNY Heroes founder Chris Kreiger. "And he's certainly become a celebrity."
Kreiger founded the Paws for Heroes program in 2013 when he became aware of the acute need for service dogs for veterans.
"The need is just so great for services dogs among veterans," Kreiger said, "and in 2018 I approached by (then Niagara County) Sheriff Jim Voutour about having vets who are inmates work with training our dogs. It would be a win-win for the incarcerated vets and give them skills they could use (after their release)."
Current Sheriff Mike Filicetti picked-up on the idea and in August three rescue dogs arrived at the county correctional facility to begin their training.
"It was a no-brainer," Filicetti said of bring the program into the jail. "We're gonna rescue dogs and help incarcerated individuals with skills and help veterans. "
In the case of Rick, Filicetti said Kreiger approached him after the Sabres said they were looking for a mascot for the season.
"Rick lives at the facility and he has gained some fame as the Sabres' mascot," the sheriff said. "I'm so glad we have this program at our facility. The inmates who have the dogs have so much pride in what they're doing and all the inmates like having the dogs around."
The inmates work with a professional service dog trainer to prepare their K-9s for their future roles with veterans.
"The program has taken off more than I expected," Kreiger said. "And Rick has brought not only a lot of attention to the program, but also to the need of vets for service dogs."
When he's not training at the correctional facility, Rick will be a regular at Sabres' practices and on game days. Kreiger said at the end of the season, one equally lucky Western New York veteran will find find themselves with a new service dog, who happens to love the limelight.
