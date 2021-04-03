Celebrations return

Easter 2020 was unlike any other in memory.
New York, and most of the United States, was in the midst of a rapidly spreading and deadly pandemic. Like all but essential businesses, churches found their sanctuaries closed to their congregants as part of the effort to stop the wave of infection inflicted by the novel coronavirus.
Some churches made attempts to broadcast the messages of pastors over the internet. Others, like True Bethel Baptist Church in the Falls conducted drive-in services at locations with ample parking lots, with the faithful staying in their vehicles and listening to the services on their radios.
But a year later, the celebration of the holiest day in the Christian faith may return to some degree of normalcy.
“We are open for Easter services at our locations in Niagara Falls and Buffalo,” Rev. Craig Pridgen, the pastor at the Falls campus of True Bethel Baptist Church. “We’ve been back (to in-person) services for several months now. Typically it’s just (church) leaders and then we record it and re-broadcast it (on the church’s website) in the evening.”
Pridgen said he expects a larger crowd of worshippers Sunday, a day when Christian churches are ordinarily packed. Under New York state guidelines, sanctuaries are currently limited to 50% capacity, but Pridgen said New Bethel, which has been observing a 25% capacity limit, will only increase its available seating to between 35 and 40%.
“We will observe protocols, including masking, social distancing,” he said. “We are looking for some normalcy this Easter, but we want to gather together safely.”
Pridgen said worshippers will receive a special, pre-recorded, message from U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, the senate majority leader. Schumer’s message will reportedly focus on “engagement in the pandemic” and is being accompanied by an announcement that True Bethel has been selected to host host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site.
“We’re extremely excited about the vaccination announcement,” Pridgen, who was infected with the disease and has since recovered, said. “We worked with Senator Schumer and Congressman (Brian) Higgins (D-Buffalo) to make this happen.”
The clinic, operated by the Rite Aid pharmacy chain, will take place on April 14. Three of the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines, including the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccination, are expected to be available that day.
“I wanted options for our community and that’s what we got,” Pridgen said. “We’re hoping to get 300 shots into arms.”
At Word of Life Ministries, Rev. Jessie Scott said calls have been coming into the church, asking about Easter Sunday plans. The church, which has closed twice in the last year in response to the novel pandemic, has been open for in-persons services for about four weeks now.
Scott said Easter will be celebrated, but with some changes and restrictions.
“We won’t have our usual Good Friday service,” Scott said. “We’ll observe social distancing and reduced capacity and people will have to wear masks.”
To control capacity, Word of Life is asking worshippers to pre-register to attend Sunday services. Scott said 43 people have registered so far, significantly fewer than what he would see on most Easter Sundays.
“It’s a lot less than we’re used to,” the pastor said. “But we’ll probably have more calls (on Saturday) and some people will just show up anyway.”
One pandemic casualty in 2020, will return this Easter. The ecumenical, non-denominational sunrise community Easter Service at Old Fort Niagara will go on.
“We’re going ahead with it,” Rev. Rex Stewart, the pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Youngstown, one of the sponsors of the annual event, said. “There won’t be any musicians, people will have to be masked and they’ll have to stay in family groups and people are going to be spread out a little more than usual.”
So the pastor who normally implores worshippers to “come closer” to the make-shift alter on the fort’s parade grounds, will now have to use a battery-powered PA system to preach.
“We were going back and forth (on whether to hold the service),” Stewart said. “So we spoke to (representatives) at the fort and parishioners were making calls to the church, so we said , yeah, lets do it.”
