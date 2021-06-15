Fireworks flashed in Niagara Falls and the cataracts shone blue and gold Tuesday night as state officials celebrated a big milestone in the fight against COVID-19 — 70% of adults in New York have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine
“What does 70% mean? It means that we can now return to life as we know it,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo told an invitation-only crowd at the World Trade Center in Manhattan.
Effective immediately, he said, the state is lifting rules that required many types of businesses to follow cleaning protocols or take people's temperatures or screen them for recent COVID-19 symptoms.
Businesses will no longer have to follow social distancing rules, or limit how many people they can allow inside based on keeping people 6 feet (2 meters) apart. New York had previously allowed businesses to stop enforcing social distancing and mask rules for vaccinated patrons.
Some rules will remain: New Yorkers, for now, will continue to have to wear masks in schools, subways, large venues, homeless shelters, hospitals, nursing homes, jails and prisons.
Locally, the dramatic change in the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, and efforts to vaccinate against it, has also been reflected in rapidly dropping rates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths in Niagara County.
Though the county health department reported one new COVID related death on Tuesday, it also reported just four new positive cases countywide. That brought the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county, since the beginning of the outbreak, to 19,757.
There are currently 16 active cases in the county, with 15 isolating at home and one hospitalized. The health department said 19,380 residents have recovered from COVID-19 infections.
The local death toll is 361.
County health officials said 111,159 residents have received at least one vaccine dose. County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton said the end of all state mandated COVID restrictions (national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols, such as masking for school children, remain in effect) will bring long awaited relief to residents here.
"It's probably too easy to understate what a big deal it is for us," Stapleton said. "This is a major move forward for New York state and for out county. We can go back to doing a lot of the things we've missed for 16 months."
Stapleton also said that unlike the dip in infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths that were experienced last summer, these changes will be lasting because of the level of vaccination against the disease.
"I think everyone should be very proud of where we are now," Stapleton said.
But Stapleton also noted that his department's work, relating to COVID-19, will continue.
"It's not over for us," he said. "We'll still need to do contact tracing (for reported cases of the novel coronavirus). But we've been doing that for decades (for infectious diseases). Now (COVID-19) will be just one of the many diseases we track."
As for the 70% statewide vaccine rate, New York has, essentially, been at that mark for days. It reached 69.5% of adults vaccinated Saturday, and 69.9% on Monday.
But Cuomo said New York would remember Tuesday, June 15 — also the birthdate of his late father, the former Gov. Mario Cuomo — as the date when New York “rose again.”
It's unclear how many more people have to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity, which is when enough people have immunity that the virus has trouble spreading.
It's unclear what that threshold is for the coronavirus, though many experts say it’s 70% or higher. Just half of all 20 million residents, of all ages, in New York are fully vaccinated, according to federal data.
Dr. Anna Bershteyn, professor of population health at New York University Grossman School said the rise of more contagious variants means that as many as 85% of a population will need to be vaccinated for herd immunity.
Still, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a June 4 interview the nation's priority should be vaccinating as many people as possible “rather than trying to contort ourselves to figure out what that number is."
Bershteyn said the public must keep avoiding crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces in less-vaccinated communities — even as states like New York drop limits on gatherings.
“It’s the unvaccinated people sharing air in a stuffy space that really is the dangerous situation where a superspreading event can easily happen,” Bershteyn said.
Since Jan. 1 alone, about 1.1 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New York, according to state data, but new infections have plummeted this spring.
Over the past seven days, New York has been averaging around 455 new coronavirus cases a day, the lowest recorded level since the pandemic began. Fewer than 620 people were hospitalized statewide, the lowest level since late August.
The pace of vaccinations has also slowed substantially. New York administered nearly 582,000 doses over the past seven days, down from a onetime average of 1 million doses each week.
New York has tried to boost vaccination rates by offering a $5 million lottery scratch ticket and raffling off four-years public college scholarships.
Professor Bershteyn urged New York officials to focus on communities with the lowest levels of vaccinations, which includes rural counties and parts of New York City.
Only about 30% of the population is vaccinated in Allegany County, a rural area in western New York.
Also Tuesday, health officials announced that nearly 900 people received expired COVID-19 vaccine doses at a vaccination site in Times Square earlier this month. The 899 people who received doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the former NFL Experience building in Times Square between June 5 and June 10 should schedule another Pfizer shot as soon as possible, the New York City Health Department said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.