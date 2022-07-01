The Village of Lewiston's weekend bicentennial celebration kicks off today with a ceremonial ringing of the Red Brick School bell and church bells.
It continues with the 17th annual Summer of '69 at its new location at the Alfonso DiMino Memorial Bandshell at Academy Park (9th & Center streets). Music from the '60s, '70s and '80s will be performed by members of Lewiston's own super-groups such as the the Soft Side, County Orphanage and the Lewiston All Stars.
Special guest, four-time Grammy nominee and winner Gary Baker will come back again to perform some of his hit songs such as "I Swear," "I'm Already There," and "Once Upon a Lifetime."
Festivities continue Saturday with a parade down Center Street followed by the official dedication of the Alphonso DiMino Memorial Bandshell which will also host a show by Nerds Gone Wild.
A community ice cream social and concerts will be held on Sunday and the weekend will come to a close Monday night with fireworks.
A brief history of Lewiston was recently provided by Historic Lewiston: "There have been a lot of ups and downs over the past 200 years. A few years before Lewiston became 'official' it was invaded and burned to the ground. A few years after that, the Erie Canal opened and trade and commerce shifted to Buffalo. Lewiston was considered a “backwater town” — lost and abandoned.
"However, around 1900, Lewiston became the busiest international passenger port on the Great Lakes, hosting over 20,000 people a day — with steamships making regular trips back and forth to Toronto (this was before cars and thruways.) Those steamships ran on coal. Where did the ships load up on coal? It’s where you get your hot dogs and ice cream now — the Silo!
"Then, in 1960, the Power Project came to town bringing in thousands of workers who came to Lewiston for food and lodging. In 1974, Artpark opened and Lewiston quickly became Western New York’s cultural centerpiece."
BICENTENNIAL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
FRIDAY
• 6 p.m. — Official kick-off with ringing of the Red Brick School bell and church bells
• 7 p.m. — Summer of '69, Academy Park Alphonso DiMino Memorial Bandshell
SATURDAY
• 11 a.m. — Lewiston Bicentennial Parade Sponsored by Deal Realty, Center Street
• 1:45 p.m. — Alphonso DiMino Memorial Bandshell Dedication
• 2 to 4 p.m. — Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Academy Park Alphonso DiMino Memorial Bandshell
• 7 p.m. — Nerds Gone Wild, Academy Park Alphonso DiMino Memorial Bandshell
SUNDAY
• 11:15 a.m. — Outdoor Community Service, First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston
• Noon – Old Fashioned Church Picnic, open to the public, First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, back parking lot, Freewill Offering
• 1 p.m. — Potter’s Field Monument Dedication at Village Cemetery, First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston
• 2 p.m — Community Ice Cream Social, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Freewill Offering
• 2:30 p.m. — Lewiston Choraleers Patriotic Concert at Academy Park
• 4 p.m. — REFLECTOR, Academy Park Alphonso DiMino Memorial Bandshell
• 7 p.m. — The Tower, Academy Park Alphonso DiMino Memorial Bandshell
• 7 p.m. — Marble Orchard Ghost Walk, ticketed event, International Peace Garden, 478 Center Street
MONDAY
• 7 p.m. — Red, White and Blue Monday, featuring LeeRon Zydeco, Academy Park Alphonso DiMino Memorial Bandshell
• Dusk — Bicentennial Fireworks Show from the Lewiston Plateau
