It takes all kinds and all resources, but Heart, Love & Soul on Ontario Street brings every imaginable kind of help to its clients. The sort of catch-all nonprofit is celebrating its 39th anniversary.
It’s been a long way forward for the offshoot of a Sacred Heart prayer group that began in 1983. The church has closed. It’s memory thrives.
The last person to serve in that facility was sister Mary Grace Polino.
Mark Baetzhold, executive director, said she retired on Jan. 31 after more than 20 years of service.
Baetzhold assumed his position in October, 2020 after serving as development director and being involved with the funding and building of the Daybreak Center which opened a year ago.
“Daybreak is a one-stop center with multiple services,” Baetzhold said. “It is a general facility to promote services on site to overcome barriers.”
Year 1 of Daybreak included 1,100 showers for residents and 900 loads of laundry.
“The least we can do is have a place where people are welcome and respected,” Baetzhold said. “They have that place here.”
Baetzhold said the staff works hard to help people overcome issues.
“There is a stigma, a stereotype that can come with mental illness and substance abuse but there are many employable people too,” he said. “We see a lot of people who would like to move on if the right situation were available. They are people and we treat them as such.”
Volunteers make the love go round, people like Sister Diane Bernbeck, a retired Stella Niagara nun who was working on Valentine’s Day handing out goody bags. There are daily volunteers elsewhere as well, in the kitchen, the food pantry and the “necessary shop” that distributes personal care items like toiletries and cleaning supplies.
Food for the pantry comes from a variety of places, Baetzhold said, some purchased, some provided by the federal hunger prevention and nutrition assistance program and donations from FeedMore.
People like Billy get help they wouldn’t otherwise access.
“The medical professionals here have helped my out extremely” he said. “They keep going until they find a result.”
Bill was talking about Sister Louise, a community health nurse who works in concert with Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.
“There is a lot more than just food insecurity,” Baetzhold said. “People need help accessing SNAP (supplemental nutrition assistance), getting linked to medical services. We have a case manager who can help with housing or jobs. We want people to come to Daybreak and access whatever they need.”
As he showed off the room where people come for meals, Baetzhold greeted a woman named Shirley. She came here from Atlanta 14 years ago.
“My sister brought me here because my kids were here,” she explained. “I had a drug addiction but I am better now. It’s been about two years. It’s been a hard journey. I come here every day.”
More information about Heart, Love & Sould is available online at https://heartloveandsoul.org/
