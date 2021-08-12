The 2021 version of Food Truck Thursdays at the Niagara Falls Train Station is nearing its conclusion with just two weeks left.
This week, the crowd was steady as Bruce Wojick played and Steaksters dished subs and wraps.
This is year four for the annual event, according to Allen Booker who serves as business development and tourism coordinator in the Niagara Falls Office of Economic Development who said the event was open last summer with Covid protocols.
“Next year, we will have food trucks and music every week,” Booker said. “We didn’t know how it was going to go but every year it gets more and more.”
Another new element this year was the Niagara County Cooperative Extension’s Veggie Van as well as public health information. Earlier this summer they were handing out information on prostate and breast cancer screening. Thursday a table was set up with information about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs.
Coming up:
• Aug. 19 — Mother Clucker’s food truck will be there, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
• Aug. 26 — J&L Barbecue and live music from Will Holton.
