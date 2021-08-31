LOCKPORT — The ceremony for the newly named Aaron Mossell Junior High School will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday on Passaic Avenue.
The ceremony is a part of the celebration of Mossell’s life which intertwined with that of Lockport’s school district shortly after the end of the Civil War when he and his family fought for and organized to integrate the local schools almost 80 years before the Supreme Court ruled on segregation.
The movement for giving the former North Park Junior High School a new moniker started some time ago, but the past decade has seen three attempts from dedicated citizens in the area.
In 2012, a citizen’s group carried out the wishes of the deceased Michael Pullano, a teacher in the district, and asked the board of education to consider renaming the junior high. By mid 2013 a committee was formed to consider the action, but ultimately decided after four months of deliberation that there were other ways to honor Mossell that did not include renaming the school.
Out of this came the Lift UP Lockport committee in 2016 that began educating the city on its proud forbearer, and found many volunteers also aligned with the purpose of giving Mossell the recognition he so richly deserved.
In the summer of 2016, Lift UP Lockport brought the case of renaming North Park Junior High to Aaron Mossell Junior High to the school board, but after presenting for three consecutive meetings, it was declined.
“I have to be honest,” Vince Davis, former chair of the Lift UP Lockport committee, said. “I was completely blindsided that it wasn’t approved.”
While the group continued to highlight Mossell’s legacy – successfully advocating a marker on Josephine Carveth Packet Park off Market Street in 2018 – the goal for renaming the junior high was still on their minds.
In March of 2021, Paula Travis, former president of the Parent-Teacher Association, started a petition online to rename the school. It wasn’t hard to get signatures and the board of education agreed to form a committee, which was called the North Park Junior High School Renaming Committee, and included North Park principal Bernadette Smith, former BOCES educator Sue Tomacheski, School Board Trustee Renee Cheatham, Vince Davis of the Town of Lockport, City of Lockport Historian Craig Bacon, a North Park teacher Kelly Mahalik, student George Wiley, and Alderman-at-Large Ellen Schratz of the City of Lockport.
The committee presented on June 2 and less than a week later the board voted to approve the name change.
“The board was fully supportive of the name change and are looking forward to honoring and bringing more awareness to Mr. Mossell,” Karen Young, president of the Lockport school board.
At the ceremony, music will be provided by DJ Dick Clark and food trucks including Audley’s Caribbean Food, Mrs. Ribs, E & K Smoothie and Pete’s Treats will be on hand. The celebration is scheduled for 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 160 Passaic Ave.
