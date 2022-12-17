UTICA — In the wake of Cazenovia College announcing its spring 2023 semester will be its last, some enrolled students are already looking to jump ship, and some are looking at Utica University.
Cazenovia College has secured agreements with a handful of colleges to help students more easily transfer to a new institution in the fall 2023. These colleges so far include Daemen University, Elmira College, Excelsior University, Hilbert College, Keuka College, LeMoyne College, State University of New York College at Oneonta, Utica University, and Wells College.
“Our teach-out agreement with Cazenovia is for the fall semester. However, we have had some students reach out and ask us if they could transfer to Utica in the spring semester,” shared Jeffery T. Gates, senior vice president of student life and enrollment management at Utica University.
Gates explained that while not every program offered at Cazenovia may be matched by Utica, students who are in the same or similar programs will be provided a “seamless transfer path,” regardless of whether they transfer in the spring or fall.
According to a Utica University transfer brochure provided to Cazenovia College students, this seamless transfer would include:
Connecting students with academic programs that correspond with their current major/minors;
Accepting full credit for courses taken at Cazenovia;
Working to match or exceed a student’s current financial aid package; and
Providing options for affordable on-campus residence and dining services.
Gates said that a handful of Cazenovia students have applied for the spring semester so far.
“We enroll about 60-80 transfer students every spring, so any student has the option to transfer to Utica in the spring. We welcome any student who would like to do that from any institution,” Gates said. The number of spring transfers in 2023 may be higher than usual depending on how many Cazenovia students get involved, he added.
Cazenovia College students who do decide to transfer in spring 2023 will be offered a $6,000 Annual University Housing Grant as the university has on-campus housing its seeking to fill. This offer applies to any 2023 spring semester transfer student coming from any school, Gates said.
“This program was in place prior to the announcement that Cazenovia was closing,” Gates explained of the transfer housing grant. “It’s our goal to encourage as many students as possible, even if they are local, to live on campus and fully participate in the campus life experiences that we offer.”
At this time, the grant will not be available in the fall, Gates said. “For Cazenovia students transferring in the fall (and spring) we will ask for their current Cazenovia financial aid package and will try to match (or exceed) their current financial aid package,” he said.
Information on the transfer housing grant is not posted online. It’s part of Utica University’s counseling in admissions and financial aid, Gates said.
Cazenovia College students looking to transfer will need to apply and be accepted to the college just as any other student. Gates said the university anticipates transfers in both the spring and fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.