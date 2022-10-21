The Buffalo Niagara River Land Trust (BNRLT) has officially acquired approximately 12 acres of land adjacent to Cayuga Creek along Porter Road in the Town of Niagara.
Thanks to a partnership with Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and funding from the Niagara River Greenway Commission, this acquisition enables the BNRLT to ensure that the valued forested wetland is protected and preserved for future generations.
“The BNRLT is committed to protecting this land in perpetuity to provide a home for many significant species of plants and animals, as well as a greenspace adjacent to Cayuga Creek. We are thankful to Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, the Town of Niagara, the Niagara River Greenway Commission, and the former property owner for making this initiative possible,” said BNRLT President Adam Walters.
The acquisition focuses on the protection of natural habitat and allows for the possible installation of an accessible trail system.
Two adjoining town-owned properties will soon be protected by a BNRLT-held conservation easement. On those parcels, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper along with other partners have implemented a green infrastructure restoration project along the formerly degraded portion of Cayuga Creek that flows through the property. The restoration helps to mitigate recurring flooding downstream of the project area while creating important fish and wildlife habitat.
Waterkeeper also developed a Trails Master Plan to improve public access while retaining the property’s open and natural condition. The intent is to implement the plan in phases as funding allows. Details regarding the long history of that effort, the many partners and funders, and future plans can be found on Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper’s website: https://bnwaterkeeper.org/cayuga-creek/
"The restoration and transformation of this land and creek ecosystem will not only help alleviate pressures from flooding, but also restore this natural space as a healthier waterway for all in Niagara County to enjoy,” said Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka. “Like the other projects in Waterkeeper’s successful track record of restoration, this came together through over a decade of cooperative efforts with the Town of Niagara as well as private and non-profit partners, from visioning to fundraising to conceptualizing and designs to community engagement and partnership building, and then finally to project implementation and monitoring, all for the benefit of the community. We are grateful the BNRLT joined the effort to ensure permanent protection and help us provide a win for both the environment and the people who live and recreate here.”
