The cause of an apartment fire at the Silver Lake Apartment complex is under investigation.
Around noon Tuesday, Niagara Falls firefighters, police and an AMR ambulance crew responded to the Silver Lake Apartment at 8235 Buffalo Ave. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames were observed coming from a second-floor window. Firefighters ultimately made entry and extinguished the fire.
No injuries were reported.
