Niagara County Origin and Causes is investigating a Sunday night house fire on Edgewood Drive in the Town of Niagara.
The fire was reported about 10:20 p.m. and Town of Niagara police, Niagara Active Hose Co. and Mercy EMS responded to the scene, on the 6100 block of Edgewood Drive with flames and heavy smoke coming from an attached garage.
As emergency crews were responding, it was further reported that the garage was fully involved and starting to extend into the main residence. Additional equipment and manpower from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station was requested to the scene. Bergholz Fire Co. was put on standby. Firefighters stretched multiple handlines and were able to extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported. A New York State trooper and a Lewiston police officer also responded to the scene.
