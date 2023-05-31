Linwood fire

Niagara Falls firefighters work at the scene of a house fire on Linwood Avenue early Wednesday morning.

 Photo by RobShots

Niagara Falls Fire Department investigators are searching for the cause of a house fire on Lindbergh Avenue Wednesday morning.

Just before 1:30a.m. Wednesday, a Niagara Falls Police patrol officer reported smoke in the area of Military Road and Cayuga Drive. With no 911 calls yet reporting a fire, the officer began searching for the source and located a house at 8623 Lindbergh Ave. on fire.

The Niagara Falls Fire Department and AMR were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, flames were visible through a first-floor window and heavy smoke filled the air. Falls' firefighters were ultimately able to extinguish the fire a short time later. According to neighbors, the property was vacant after the previous occupants recently moved.

No injuries were reported.

