Niagara Falls Fire Department investigators are searching for the cause of a house fire on Lindbergh Avenue Wednesday morning.
Just before 1:30a.m. Wednesday, a Niagara Falls Police patrol officer reported smoke in the area of Military Road and Cayuga Drive. With no 911 calls yet reporting a fire, the officer began searching for the source and located a house at 8623 Lindbergh Ave. on fire.
The Niagara Falls Fire Department and AMR were dispatched to the scene.
Upon arrival, flames were visible through a first-floor window and heavy smoke filled the air. Falls' firefighters were ultimately able to extinguish the fire a short time later. According to neighbors, the property was vacant after the previous occupants recently moved.
No injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.