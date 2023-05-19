Two cats were killed in a structure fire on 12th Street Thursday night.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at the home around 9:50 p.m. Emergency personnel arrived to heavy smoke emanating from the structure. Upon entry, firefighters located fire in the basement and were able to extinguish it.
The two cats were located inside the structure. Firefighters attempted life-saving measures but both succumbed to smoke inhalation.
All other occupants were able to evacuate.
