Two cats and a dog were found safe after a Sunday night fire at 1953 Fiegle Road in Pendleton.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reports that calls reporting the fire came in about 7:50 p.m. Sunday. Arriving deputies could see smoke coming from the second floor of the residence. A resident reported everyone was out of the home but a dog and two cats were still inside.
Personnel from the Wendelville Volunteer Fire Co. entered the structure and located a working fire
on the second floor. The fire was subsequently extinguished by the fire personnel on scene and contained to the room of origin.
The two cats and one dog were located unharmed and were brought out of the house by fire personnel.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is being handled by the Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit.
