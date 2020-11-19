Catholic Health announced Thursday it's temporarily suspending inpatient elective surgery at its health care facilities across Western New York in response to growing COVID-19 cases in the region and the possible need for open hospital beds in the coming weeks.
Representatives from Catholic Health said inpatient elective surgery procedures will be suspended from Saturday through Dec. 5 while outpatient surgery procedures will continue as planned. Surgeries considered urgent or emergent will be performed based on the discretion of surgeons.
Inpatient elective surgery procedures are scheduled in advance, requiring at least an overnight hospital stay, but not considered a medical emergency. Emergent procedures generally involve a medical emergency, while urgent procedures are those that if not performed, will likely lead to more serious complications. Decisions on urgent procedures will be made in consultation with the surgeon based on the patient’s defined medical status.
“We must proactively ensure we have flexibility in our bed capacity to care for the growing number of COVID patients we are seeing in our hospitals,” said Mark A. Sullivan, president and CEO of Catholic Health. “Making these necessary adjustments is the best way to manage what’s here now and prepare for what’s projected to come.”
The suspension of inpatient elective surgery will allow the system to flex up hospital beds to care for the influx of COVID patients that are forecasted over the next two weeks.
“There is a high probability Western New York will be faced with bed shortages in the coming weeks,” Sullivan said. “After careful consultation with our medical staff and hospital presidents, we determined the best and safest approach to keep pace with the current and anticipated demand for inpatient COVID care at this time, is to reduce inpatient elective surgery admissions.”
Catholic Health leaders will continue to assess COVID transmission and hospitalization rates over the next two weeks to a make a decision on inpatient elective surgery after December 5.
Patients who have an inpatient surgical procedure scheduled between Saturday and Dec. 5 are asked to contact their surgeon’s office for more information.
“The week leading up to Thanksgiving and the following week will be critical as we monitor COVID admissions in our hospitals and trends across the region,” Sullivan added. “Our greatest hope is that with everyone wearing masks, washing their hands, social distancing, and limiting large gatherings, we can reverse this alarming trend.”
