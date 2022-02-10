Catholic Health will resume limited visitation for non-Covid patients beginning Friday. Non-Covid patients in Catholic Health hospitals will be limited to one visitor at a time during reduced hours.
Hospital visiting hours will be from noon to 6 p.m. daily at Kenmore Mercy Hospital; Mercy Hospital of Buffalo; Mount St. Mary’s Hospital; and Sisters of Charity Hospital, Main St. and St. Joseph Campuses. In-person visitation is not permitted for COVID patients, except for end-of-life situations.
Exceptions to Catholic Health’s visitor restrictions will be made in certain circumstances, such as for patients receiving end-of-life care; birth partners of maternity patients; and essential support persons of patients with special needs, including those with mental or physical disabilities. Emergency Department and surgical patients may have one support person accompany them to the hospital with certain limitations. All visitors will be subject to a verbal health screening, temperature scan, and other infection control protocols.
New York state continues to require masks in health care settings, including hospitals. A complete list of Catholic Health’s visitor guidelines is available at chsbuffalo.org/visitor-guidelines.
