Based on new guidelines from the New York State Department of Health, non-COVID patients in Catholic Health hospitals are now allowed up to two visitors at a time.
In addition, maternity patients will be allowed two support persons for the duration of their hospital stay, and in certain outpatient clinic settings, where space permits, patients may be accompanied by a support person for their appointments.
Hospital visitors, limited to those age 18 or older, are required to undergo a health screening, complete an online registration process, and follow all safety guidelines, including wearing a mask at all times and washing or sanitizing their hands before and after each visit. Individuals who report significant COVID-19 exposure or symptoms in the last 10 days, or have a temperature of 100.0° F or higher will not be permitted to visit.
Hospital visiting hours are from 2 – 6 pm daily at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston and Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital, as well as Sisters of Charity Hospital Main St. and St. Joseph Campuses. In-person visitation is not permitted in restricted COVID units except for patients receiving end-of-life care.
Due to enhanced screening and registration processes, hospital visitors may experience short delays. To expedite the registration process, visitors may complete an online form prior to their visit. A complete list of visitor guidelines and the online visitor form are available at chsbuffalo.org/visitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.