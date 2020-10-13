Catholic Health has announced plans to build a new hospital in Lockport.
A site for the $30 million facility has not been decided on yet, officials said during a Tuesday morning news conference.
Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan who made Tuesday’s announcement said bringing the new facility to Lockport will be a two-year process.
The facility will also replace Eastern Niagara Hospital which will partner with Catholic Health.
Officials said it was unlikely the new facility would be located at the current site of ENH on East Avenue but would be placed in a location based on the need from the community.
This is a breaking news story, further details will be provided as they become available.
